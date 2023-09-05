Thorns and Timbers hosting 12th ‘Stand Together Week’

The Portland Thorns and Timbers are kicking off “Stand Together Week,” a community-focused initiative encouraging players and fans to collaborate on volunteerin
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns and Timbers are kicking off “Stand Together Week,” a community-focused initiative encouraging players and fans to collaborate on volunteering projects. This marks the 12th year of Stand Together Week in Portland, where the soccer teams work with numerous nonprofits to contribute to various community efforts.

Tuesday’s schedule begins with a volunteer project in partnership with Friends of Trees. Starting at 9 a.m., volunteers will engage in activities such as removing invasive English Ivy and Himalayan Blackberry, cleaning up litter and mulching native plants. Following that, at 10 a.m., volunteers will join forces with Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Their tasks include sorting donated items, landscaping, organizing shelves, pricing donated goods, and assembling furniture and metal recycling.

Additionally, at 10 a.m., there is a volunteer opportunity with Project Lemonade, an organization that serves youth in foster care. One of their programs involves a store where these young individuals can shop for clothing at no cost. Volunteers at Project Lemonade will assist on the retail floor, helping young people find the right sizes and facilitating the checkout process.

Throughout the week, there are numerous other volunteering opportunities. For the full schedule of these events and details on how to get involved, you can click here.

