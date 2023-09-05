Thousands gathered to connect Oregon and Washington to support recovering addicts

Monday marked the 22nd annual Hands Across the Bridge event where thousands gathered to celebrate and support people recovering from addiction.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:32 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
People held hands from Vancouver to Portland across the I-5 bridge connecting the states. The gathering was organized by Hands Across the Bridge and 4D Recovery in celebration of National Recovery Month.

People held hands from Vancouver to Portland across the I-5 bridge connecting the states. The gathering was organized by Hands Across the Bridge and 4D Recovery in celebration of National Recovery Month.

“We promote building leaders in the recovery community and breaking the stigma of addiction and mental health,” the Hands Across the Bridge board of directors secretary Cynthia Hannan said. “And we’re here to celebrate and hear the stories of people who are building a new way to live and people with elected officials who are making a difference in the community.”

The event also featured a free music festival with live bands, recovery resources and vendors.

For more information visit the Hands Across the Bridge website.

