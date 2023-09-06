37-year-old man dead after motorcycle, car crash in SE Portland

A person is dead after a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:49 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man is dead after a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police responded to the reports of a crash near Southeast 140th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. The motorcycle driver died at the scene.

On Wednesday, the man was identified as Daniel Perkins.

Police said the crash is still being investigated, but they believe illegal passing was a factor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, Attn: Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-232132.

