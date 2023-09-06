‘A bit worrisome’: Neighbors react after deadly shooting in Kelso

A person is in custody after allegedly killing a man in Kelso, then leading police on a high-speed chase.
By Soyoung Kim
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:49 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KELSO Wash. (KPTV) - A person is in custody after allegedly killing a man in Kelso, then leading police on a high-speed chase.

“I live in a small town, you wouldn’t expect this in a small town,” Daniel Murphy, who lives nearby, said.

People who live in the part of Kelso where the shooting happened say it’s a pretty quiet neighborhood, but in the past several years, they’ve been seeing more incidents happen in the area.

“It’s a little bit worrisome to be honest. It’s a different neighborhood than what it was when I moved here seven years ago. You know it seems to be getting a little bit rougher and rougher as time goes on,” Murphy said.

The Kelso Police Department say officers responded to a report of a shooting in progress just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday near 4th Avenue North and Columbia Street. When officers arrived, they found one man dead.

Neighbors who were home at the time say they were surprised to wake up to a large police presence.

“I just woke up this morning and I’ve seen a bunch of police officers outside. I’ve seen tape around both ends of the street with the chaplain, so my assumption was somebody probably unfortunately passed,” a neighbor said.

Investigators say the person allegedly responsible for killing the victim fled the area in a car. They say the car then sped down I-5 heading southbound. Officers from assisting law enforcement agencies chased the car into Clark County.

The Vancouver Police Department say the chase ended in a crash near Northeast 88th Street and 62nd Avenue.

“I don’t know why somebody thinks they can outrun the cops,” Murphy said.

Authorities say the alleged suspect was taken into custody in Clark County.

Back in Kelso, people say it’s sad to hear someone in their neighborhood lost their life.

“It’s sad to hear that anybody lost their life,” Murphy said.

The victim and alleged suspect have not been identified yet.

