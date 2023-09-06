Changes for Keller Auditorium following seismic analysis inspection

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A building that has been around for more than a century in downtown Portland might be seeing some renovation sometime soon.

After an inspection, the Keller Auditorium was deemed unfit to properly handle an earthquake.

The city of Portland owns the building and is in the early stages of picking one of two paths. They’re planning to either renovate the existing facility or build a new theater elsewhere.

“I’m really glad to see that they’re taking this seriously,” Sandy Burgess, who was attending a show, said.

Both Sandy and her husband Dave Burgess said they have been sure to come by the Keller Auditorium from their home in Beaverton as much as possible, as it is the only place to catch a Broadway show in the city.

“Anytime that I can go and see a show,” Sandy explained, “I’ll take that opportunity.”

Ed Pulanco, who said he’s fortunate to work as an usher and see free shows when his favorite performers come by, likes the building where it is.

With a lot of transportation nearby, Pulanco said it means he doesn’t have to walk too far. He also mentioned that he likes all the windows.

“It’s always bright,” he smiled, “and I like bright places.”

He’s worried that city plans may cut into his hours at his part time job, and fears that shows may be stopped while a new facility is built.

“I think that this place has a lot of history and I’d hate for it to leave downtown,” Sandy Burgess said. “If they move it somewhere else, we’ll still go. But, we won’t come here and I think it’s important for us to continue to come here.”

Dave agreed with his wife, “to be able to maintain the history and ability to appreciate the arts.”

The city has a few early ideas with varying price tags to address the old building that saw its last renovation more than 50 years ago. The cheapest being a just over 100-million-dollar fresh renovation addressing seismic issues and those alone.

For double the price, they’re also considering a renovation that would also improve the experience.

