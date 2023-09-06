DEA agent charged in death of Salem cyclist

Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking
Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking(Storyblocks.com)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:22 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - An agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is facing a homicide charge in the death of a Salem cyclist.

The DEA Special agent was charged on Wednesday in the incident that happened in March of this year, according to court documents.

According to Salem police, Marganne Allen, a 53-year-old cyclist, was struck by a pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Samuel Landis as it was traveling east on Leslie Street.

Investigators claim that Allen was riding her bike south on High Street when Landis entered the intersection and “crossed the bicyclist’s path of travel.”

Allen sustained serious injuries and later died at a hospital.

Landis is facing a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Landis’ bail was set at $20,000.

It’s not clear if Landis has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

