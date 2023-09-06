District holds vote to restore Grant High School home field

The Grant Bowl at Grant High School was deemed unsafe in August.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Grant Bowl at Grant High School was deemed unsafe in August.

The field was deemed unsafe due to Portland Parks and Recreation, as well as the school district, not having enough money for maintenance.

Grant HS senior's jacket design wins scholarship to Portland Fashion Institute

They said it would be closed until next year, leaving the high school sports teams without a home field or a place to practice.

The district wants to take control and repair the field in time for fall sports season, with a vote on the resolution at a school board meeting that began at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

