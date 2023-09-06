District holds vote to restore Grant High School home field

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Grant Bowl at Grant High School was deemed unsafe in August.

The field was deemed unsafe due to Portland Parks and Recreation, as well as the school district, not having enough money for maintenance.

They said it would be closed until next year, leaving the high school sports teams without a home field or a place to practice.

The district wants to take control and repair the field in time for fall sports season, with a vote on the resolution at a school board meeting that began at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

