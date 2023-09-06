First day of school pushed back yet again for Evergreen schools

Classes were supposed to begin on Wednesday for Evergreen Public Schools but were delayed once again, leading to a Tuesday closure.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Classes were supposed to begin on Wednesday for Evergreen Public Schools but were delayed once again, leading to a Tuesday closure.

Middle and high school sports will continue during the strike, but the district announced that classes are cancelled again for Tuesday.

The district is providing free breakfast and lunch for all students to pick up at nine school sites.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accused MAX stabber Adrian Cummins in Multnomah County court on Monday.
2 teens stabbed on MAX train; Man charged with hate crime is wanted by Florida: Court docs
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A Seattle man was shot and killed by officers in Longview after attempting to flee on Saturday,...
Seattle man given Narcan in Longview drive-thru shot and killed by officers
Machete man in kids park
Neighbors: Man with machete threatening people at Couch Park in NW Portland
Bias attack suspect seen on surveillance camera
Portland police seek help identifying man accused of attacking Asian family

Latest News

Classes were supposed to begin on Wednesday for Evergreen Public Schools but were delayed once...
First day of school pushed back yet again for Evergreen schools
Movement to build community kiosks in Portland gaining momentum
A man is accused of slashing another man’s throat in downtown Portland. Then within just...
Man charged with two brutal attacks has first day in court
Veterans suffering with PTSD are getting a chance to take back some control of their lives with...
Lifeline Connections program connects veterans, community members with equine therapy