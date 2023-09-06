Gary Wright, singer-songwriter known for ‘Dream Weaver,’ dies at 80

Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and...
Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive,” died Monday.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:21 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive,” died Monday.

According to Wright’s family, he’d suffered from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia for the last several years.

Wright helped establish the synthesizer as a leading instrument in rock and pop music.

He was a founding member of the UK-based band Spooky Tooth and had several notable collaborations with musicians, including George Harrison of the Beatles.

Wright was 80 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Machete man in kids park
Neighbors: Man with machete threatening people at Couch Park in NW Portland
24-year-old Moctezuma Garcia.
Man charged with attempted murder after two random, brutal attacks in downtown Portland
KPTV File Image
Portland crash sends 2 people, officer to hospital
The accused MAX stabber Adrian Cummins in Multnomah County court on Monday.
2 teens stabbed on MAX train; Man charged with hate crime is wanted by Florida: Court docs
A couple in Fresno, California were evicted from their home after their son transferred...
Couple evicted from home of 20 years after son transfers ownership

Latest News

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
4 asphalt company employees killed on way on job site in Labor Day crash
FILE - Narcan is now available over the counter.
First over-the-counter Narcan arrives in stores
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib (94) plays against the Carolina Panthers during an...
Carl Nassib, NFL’s first openly gay active player, announces retirement
FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Judge rules Trump in 2019 defamed writer who has already won a sex abuse and libel suit against him