Judge allows flavored tobacco ban to move forward in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - With the start of the new year, a new ordinance will go into effect in Multnomah County that bans the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products.

The ordinance was passed unanimously by the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners in Dec. 2022, but then a group of retailers who sell the products filed a lawsuit challenging the ban is unlawful and unenforceable. A judge ruled in favor of the ban on Sept. 1.

The Board of Commissioners adopted the ordinance after years of wide-ranging work to address vaping and smoking among young people. The health department wanted it as a way to prevent health issues related to their use like cancer, health risks, and even death.

Public health officials said the tobacco companies have targeted teens with their flavored tobaccos, and one teen who spoke to the board last winter before the vote agrees.

“High schools in Portland are having to remove the doors from bathroom stalls to discourage students from vaping in between classes,” said Sophia Cohen. “Some of my classmates would even use them right in the classroom.”

Technically, you do have to be 21 to buy tobacco and nicotine products in Oregon but teens do get their hands on the products.

The hearing where Cohen appeared was packed with some people wearing shirts saying “Flavors hook Oregon kids.” Those who oppose the ban wore their own slogan: “Save our stores.”

The judge ruled that current law does not prevent the county from passing ordinances that regulate the sale of flavored tobacco products, even writing that the lawsuit arguments were “flawed and not persuasive.”

The ordinance will go into effect in Jan. 2024.

