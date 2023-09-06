Lifeline Connections program connects veterans, community members with equine therapy

LA CENTER Wash. (KPTV) - Veterans suffering with PTSD are getting a chance to take back some control of their lives with the help of some local horses.

The Lifeline Connections program, operating out of La Center, Washington, seeks to offer just that- a line back to connecting with yourself, with some helping hooves.

“This is a great opportunity for clients to learn self-awareness, horses will give you in the moment feedback about your internal state. They are attuned to their environment, so if your outside doesn’t match your inside, they can sense that,” said Nancy Davies, a mental health professional with Lifeline Connections.

Studies from universities like Columbia and Oxford have revealed high success in equine therapy for veterans with PTSD.

The Windhaven Veterans Program, which is part of Lifeline Connections, has welcomed 12 veterans with PTSD since last year, and all except one have made it through the program.

“Fewer that one in ten veterans actually complete the treatment for PTSD, and that tends to be because it’s a form of exposure-based therapy,” said Kara Seibert, the Healing Animal Partners Program Director with Lifeline Connections.

“Clients are not asked to recount their trauma,” Davies added. “But being in company with the horses and with other vets, it allows them to process things that come up for them in the moment and that has proven to be very beneficial.”

The therapy methods range from simply grooming the horses, to involving them in healing exercises where the animals act as an emotional support and provide feedback to clients.

“Horses will stand present and they won’t judge you, they will provide feedback for us, but they also provide compassion for the client, and the client feels nurtured and loved,” said Michelle Ruff, an equine specialist who owns Ruff Ranch, where the programs are run.

The general public, as well as those with mental health disorders and members of their in-patient residential program are welcome to participate.

The results have spoken for themselves.

“A lot of people will identify that it doesn’t even feel like therapy,” Siebert said.

Fox 12 was unable to speak to program participants due to confidentiality agreements, but participants anonymously made comments like “I don’t think I’d still be alive if it wasn’t for this place,” and “I have been able to rediscover who I am and find my confidence again.”

“They walk in feeling stressed out and stuck, and they walk out feeling free,” Davies said.

Information about the Windhaven Veterans Program can be found here.

You can also find out more by contacting Kara Seibert directly at (360) 605-6096 or Kseibert@lifelineconnections.org.

