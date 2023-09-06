1 in hospital after multi-car, motorcycle crash in Vancouver, Wash

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A man who was riding a motorcycle was sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a multi-car crash.

Around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle and several cars near the intersection of northeast 50 avenue and northeast St. Johns road in Vancouver, Wash.

See Also: Portland crash sends 2 people, officer to hospital

The motorcycle rider had significant injuries to his arms and leg. When deputies arrived they applied several tourniquets until firefighters with Clark County Fire District 6 and medical aid arrived. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. There are no further details on his injuries at this time.

All involved drivers and cars remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation conducted by Detectives with CCSO.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.