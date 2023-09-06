More than 40 Clark County ramps to close for repaving project

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Officials are warning drivers heading through Clark County of upcoming nighttime ramp closures.

The closures will span more than 40 ramps beginning Sept. 11, with the project aiming to enhance road safety and quality ahead of the rainy season, the Washington State Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

Because of construction, various ramps along major routes including Interstate 5, I-205, State Route 14, and SR 500 will be forced to close. WSDOT said the primary objective of this undertaking is the resurfacing and upgrading of 46 on- and off-ramps across Clark County.

Furthermore, the project will see the addition of high-friction surface treatment on curved ramps. WSDOT describes the treatment as an industrial-strength adhesive that attaches a sand-like aggregate to the road surface, creating a textured and more grip-friendly roadway.

“We’re excited to start this important work, which will provide a smoother, safer driving experience for travelers entering and exiting our highways, “said WSDOT Project Engineer Jennifer Darcy. “The improved roadway surface will give drivers better control, resulting in fewer collisions, which will help keep traffic moving within the interchanges, reducing highway congestion.”

According to WSDOT, the closures will happen across weekdays and weekends. On weekdays, lane, ramp and shoulder closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with occasional weekend closures from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

