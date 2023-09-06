Movement to build community kiosks in Portland gaining momentum

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Heather Flint Chatto is just beginning the journey to build more kiosks in Portland. She said they can go almost anywhere, including one just installed at the We Shine tiny house village near Northeast Halsey Street and 122nd Avenue.

“Every community needs a gathering place and a place that you don’t have to pay,” Flint Chatto said.

The kiosk will have solar panels, phone charging ports, information displays and customized lighting.

Flint Chatto said these features can be expanded in other kiosks in Portland.

“They also have these beautiful windows that can be displaying maps and cultural information, information about emergency preparedness, information about solar,” she said.

A larger kiosk will be built on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard in the next year with a Venture Portland grant.

Kristin Leiber with the Lloyd EcoDistrict is also interested in them for drawing more visitors to that area.

“I like this idea because it’s not something we have to wait five to 10 years for the future of big Lloyd development,” Leiber said.

Leiber said less people working in offices means less people in Holladay Park, something they hope the kiosks will help change.

“Having this cool rallying point in the park can recapture some of that by allowing the community to engage better with this greenspace,” she said.

As Portland works to recover post-pandemic, Flint Chatto sees these as a catalyst. She’s seen them in action in places like Lisbon, Paris and Italy.

“Either they had food, or they had other kinds of art in their playground,” she said. “It gave some vibrancy and eyes on the street that made places safer.”

Flint Chatto says the permitting process can still be lengthy. She’s still waiting to get the We Shine permit approved. She’s working with the city to try to reduce that time.

A glass incubator kiosk is already up and running at Director Park in downtown Portland. The events can be found on their Instagram.

Flint Chatto is leading the kiosk movement through PDX Main Streets. More information on fundraising to build kiosks can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.