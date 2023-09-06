Nice next two days, warmer Friday-Sunday

Heat won’t be extreme, and little to no rain is expected over the next week
9/6/2023
9/6/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:17 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Good morning! It’s another cool and dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. If you thought it was a bit chilly yesterday morning, it’s actually a touch cooler this morning. Expect sunrise temperatures to be in the 40s and low 50s across the metro area, with a partly cloudy day on tap. There will be a few hours that we see mostly sunny skies, but clouds should build in later this afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in our western valleys, and 60s along the coast. Overall, we have another pleasant day on tap across the region.

We’ll see varying degrees of cloud cover between today and tomorrow, helping to keep high temps in the 70s. Then high pressure is forecast to build overhead. It won’t be a very strong ridge, but it’ll be enough to clear most of the clouds out and push temperatures into the low to mid 80s. Our warmest day of the week should be Saturday with highs around 85 degrees or so.

Clouds will start to build back over the region late Sunday into Monday, and I can’t rule out a few showers (especially along the coast & Coast Range). Most signs point to highs returning the 70s.

Enjoy this fantastic weather!

