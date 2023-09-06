The Oregon Zoo hosts beer and cider festival

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -The Oregon Zoo is inviting everyone over 21 to enjoy their fall beer and cider festival on Sept. 29 and 30.

The zoo invites people to come and savor the coming autumn season. The festival will offer craft beverages, samples from over 40 Northwest breweries and cideries plus live music, keeper chats, lawn games and more.

“It’s the perfect way to kick off the fall season and also support a great cause,” said Mickey Webb, the zoo’s director of events.

A wide variety of beer and ciders will be offered from rich stouts to crisp ciders with the backdrop of the zoo’s wooded Washington Park.

Tickets are on sale now and must be reserved online in advance. The event is expected to sell out quickly. For more information and to purchase tickets visit oregonzoo.org/festival.

Each ticket includes a souvenir glass and ten tasting tickets. Food will be available for purchase from popular local food carts and zoo food outlets. The festival begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

The festival is exclusive to guests 21 and over, and a valid photo ID must be presented for entry. Zoo admission will close to regular guests at 2:30 p.m. on both days.

