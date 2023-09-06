Portland man accused of assaulting, raping 4 women may have more victims, detectives say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 49-year-old Portland man is facing 17 charges related to the sexual assault of four women, and on Wednesday, Portland police asked any other victims to come forward.

Over the past several months, the victims reported to police that Konstantin Y. Svidenko assaulted them in his apartment in the Hazelwood Neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Svidenko was indicted on Sept. 1 by a Multnomah County grand jury.

On Sept. 4 shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to the 4200 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue on a report of a man making threats to a woman.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived, but they learned the man was allegedly Svidenko. An officer with a police dog eventually found Svidenko around 12:30 a.m. in the 1110 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue.

He was arrested and booked him into the Multnomah County Detention Center on the following charges:

First-degree rape.

Two counts of first-degree attempted rape.

First-degree sexual abuse.

Two counts of first-degree attempted sexual abuse.

Eight counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Two counts of strangulation.

Fourth-degree assault.

Detectives say they believe Svidenko attacked other women and Portland police are asking for anyone with information about crimes committed by Svidenko to contact them.

Konstantin Y. Svidenko:

A white man.

About 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 175 pounds.

Speaks in a “heavy Russian accent.”

Often rides a bike and lives in an apartment near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Multnomah Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nathan Wollstein at Nathan.Wollstein@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-545-3482.

