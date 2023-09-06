Portland’s Andy and Bax closing after nearly 8 decades.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After nearly 8 decades, a Portland outdoor store is calling it quits.

Andy and Bax on Southeast Grand Avenue opened in 1945.

The store announced on its website that after 78 years the owners are retiring.

The website did not say exactly when the store will close its doors for the last time.

The store offers outdoor supplies, whitewater rafting gear and military surplus.

