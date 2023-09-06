Research balloon spotted in sky over Portland metro

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A high-altitude white object was seen by many people across the Portland metro on Wednesday morning.

FOX 12 viewers called and emailed with photos and videos of the white speck. Some people speculated that it’s a weather balloon, possibly similar to the ones built by China that drifted over several states earlier this year, and other people were determined that it was an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) or alien spacecraft.

The Near Space Corporation confirmed on the phone that this is a scientific research balloon launched from near the space corporation in Tillamook around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

It is in the process of coming back to Tillamook around 11:30 a.m. where it will be recovered.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.