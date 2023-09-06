Verizon service issues reported across Georgia, in parts of southeast US

FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages with cell service on Wednesday.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:22 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages with cell service on Wednesday.

Atlanta News First and the website Downdetector.com noted an increase in Verizon outages for Atlanta-area customers in the afternoon.

Other customers reported issues across Georgia, as well as in Alabama, to the Verizon Support account on X, previously known as Twitter.

In a response message on X, Verizon Support acknowledged “an outage reported in Georgia,” but the company said repairs were being worked on.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Machete man in kids park
Neighbors: Man with machete threatening people at Couch Park in NW Portland
Weather balloon Washington County, Ore. Wed. Sep. 6, 2023.
High-altitude white object spotted in the sky over Portland metro
24-year-old Moctezuma Garcia.
Man charged with attempted murder after two random, brutal attacks in downtown Portland
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The accused MAX stabber Adrian Cummins in Multnomah County court on Monday.
2 teens stabbed on MAX train; Man charged with hate crime is wanted by Florida: Court docs

Latest News

Video shows how an escaped inmate broke out of jail.
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says
Video shows how an escaped inmate broke out of jail.
Inmate escaped prison through exercise yard
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters after a closed-door GOP...
McConnell tries to reassure colleagues about his health, vows to serve out term as Senate GOP leader
Source: AP
More than 40 Clark County ramps to close for repaving project
Tropical Storm Lee strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as it churned through the open...
Tropical Storm Lee strengthens into a hurricane as it churns across Atlantic toward Caribbean