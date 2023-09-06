Washington Co. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for stabbing ex-wife

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man will spend almost a decade in prison after being found guilty of stabbing his ex-wife in 2021, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Arash Golniakan was found guilty on Sept. 1 of second-degree assault, first-degree attempted kidnapping, coercion, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing constituting domestic violence, and three counts of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.

Golniakan was sentenced to 118 months in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.

On April 5, 2021, just after their divorce was finalized, Golniakan called and texted his ex-wife repeatedly demanding to know her location. The victim first ignored the messages, then spoke with Golniakan through video.

Five minutes after the call, the district attorney’s office says Golniakan drove to the victim’s location, got out of his car and pulled out a pocketknife. He reportedly told the victim he would kill her or himself, then tried to push the victim into his vehicle. A struggle between the two occurred, and Golniakan assaulted and stabbed the victim.

The victim agreed to get in Golniakan’s vehicle if he gave her the knife. The district attorney’s office says he did and she threw it into bushes before he drove them back to their home.

Once at their home, Golniakan reportedly tried to take his own life by overdosing on medication. The victim called 911. Both were taken to an area hospital where the victim reported the incident to police.

According to the district attorney’s office, the victim told police about the attack, spoke of previous domestic violence incidents, and helped police find the knife.

