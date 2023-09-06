WATCH: Teen catches 3-legged bear raiding patio fridge for White Claw

The three-legged bear ripped a hole in the patio screen and got its paws on two White Claws. (WESH, JOSEPH DIGLIO, JOSAURY FANEITE-DIGLIO, CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:42 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MARY, Fla. (WESH) - A three-legged bear in Florida had its own party after breaking into a family’s patio and drinking their White Claw, and a 13-year-old boy caught it all on camera.

Joseph Diglio, 13, was watching TV around 5 p.m. Sunday when barking from the family’s dog, Bruno, clued him into the fact there was something outside. It turned out a three-legged bear had broken into the home’s patio by ripping a hole in the screen. So, Joseph began filming.

“Oh my god, there’s a literal bear in our patio,” the teen said in the video. “I’ve never been this close to a bear. Look how big he is.”

Joseph’s mom says the bear ate the family’s fish food then proceeded to the bar, where the teen captured the bear opening the fridge door.

“Oh, look, he just opened the door. He’s about to take the beer,” Joseph said in the video.

The bear got its paws on two White Claws, a hard seltzer drink. Its favorite flavors are apparently mango and strawberry.

While Joseph thought the bear’s ability to open the fridge was pretty cool, he also found it concerning.

“Once I saw him open the fridge, I got scared that he could open the doors to the houses,” the teen said.

But ultimately, Bruno barked at the bear, scaring it away. As it turns out, the bear is well known to residents in the area, who affectionately refer to it as “Tripod.”

Joseph says this is actually the second time a bear has broken through the patio screen to poke around inside.

“Just part of living where we live, honestly,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accused MAX stabber Adrian Cummins in Multnomah County court on Monday.
2 teens stabbed on MAX train; Man charged with hate crime is wanted by Florida: Court docs
Machete man in kids park
Neighbors: Man with machete threatening people at Couch Park in NW Portland
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A Seattle man was shot and killed by officers in Longview after attempting to flee on Saturday,...
Seattle man given Narcan in Longview drive-thru shot and killed by officers
Bias attack suspect seen on surveillance camera
Portland police seek help identifying man accused of attacking Asian family

Latest News

The three-legged bear ripped a hole in the patio screen and got its paws on two White Claws....
VIDEO: Bear breaks into family's patio fridge, drinks their White Claw
Kelso shooting and car chase
Man found dead after shooting in Kelso; suspect arrested after chase
Seismic related renovations for Keller Auditorium
Changes for Keller Auditorium following seismic analysis inspection
The 'Swift Watch' returns to Portland
‘Swift Watch’ returns to NW Portland