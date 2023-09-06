The World Forestry Center’s newest exhibit explores life in the smoke

The World Forestry Center is using art to spark conversations about wildfire and forests with their newest exhibit “Obscurity: Life Inside the Smoke.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The World Forestry Center is using art to spark conversations about wildfire and forests with their newest exhibit "Obscurity: Life Inside the Smoke." FOX 12′s Ayo Elise gives an inside look at the exhibit that's now on display through December.

