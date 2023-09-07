98% of TriMet surfaces test positive for low levels of meth

MAX train.
MAX train.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – TriMet says it’s working to combat drug use on board buses and MAX trains following a study of onboard air quality. According to the tests, 98% of TriMet surfaces tested positive for low levels of meth.

Other findings found low levels of fentanyl across 25% of air samples collected and 46% of surface samples as positive for fentanyl.

The announcement follows a vote by the Portland City Council on Wednesday banning the open use of drugs.

The study, conducted by the University of Washington, was done by placing air pumps on board and collecting samples from seats, windows and doors in 30 transit buses and trains, TriMet said Thursday.

The transit organization described the drug findings as “extremely low” levels but says it’s still taking action.

TriMet says the following changes are being made:

  • Increased security personnel for more on-board presence.
  • Updated TriMet Code to address illicit drugs.
  • Updated standard procedures for when someone is seen smoking drugs on board.

SEE ALSO: Portland City Council passes open-use drug ban

“Our riders, operators and other employees deserve to use our system without being exposed to drug use,” said TriMet General Manager Sam Desue, Jr.  “More needs to be done to ensure that transit and other public spaces are safe and comfortable for everyone.”

Outside input on the safety of passengers came from Dr. Robert Hendrickson, a professor of emergency medicine and medical toxicologist at OHSU

“The concentration of drugs detected in the air and on surfaces in this study were extremely low and would not cause harm to TriMet riders and operators,” said Hendrickson. “There is no threat to the public related to these study results, and individuals who use public transportation for travel needs should continue to feel safe doing so.”

Following Wednesday’s ban of open use of drugs, those who violate the ordinance could face a fine of up to $500 or spend six months in jail.

