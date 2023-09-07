Beautiful September weather continues through the weekend

It’s another beautiful September day with partly cloudy skies and fresh air. Temperatures are topping out in the mid-upper 70s. Expect a bit cooler conditions tonight with mainly clear skies.

High pressure edges a bit closer to us the next two days, resulting in sunnier skies and warmer afternoon temperatures. Then a weak system passes by Sunday through early Monday morning. That sends more cloud cover overhead, but most likely we’ll stay dry.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

The big picture shows the strengthening fall jet stream staying well north of us for the next 7-10 days. The result is lots of sunshine, temperatures a little warmer than normal, and little or no rain through at least the 15th.

There’s no sign of hot weather, dangerous/dry easterly wind, or an extended wet spell.

