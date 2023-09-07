Bicycle advocates rally at Portland City Hall for lower speed limits, speeding enforcement

The grassroots bicycling advocacy group BikeLoud PDX held a rally in front of Portland City Hall Wednesday morning to demand city council make streets safer.
By FOX 12 Staff
Sep. 6, 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The grassroots bicycling advocacy group BikeLoud PDX held a rally in front of Portland City Hall Wednesday morning to demand the city council make streets safer.

They wore red and put out 47 red pieces of paper to represent the 47 people who have died in crashes in Portland this year.

“It’s 47 people whose families have lost a member, whose churches have lost a member, whose children have lost parents,” Kiel Johnson said at the rally. “That’s 47 Portlanders that don’t exist anymore that have been sacrificed because we failed to invest in safe infrastructure. We know what we need to do. We know how to design our streets so that they’re safer. We just don’t have the political will do it.”

The group is asking the city council to set up traffic cameras to enforce speeding, implement slower speed limits and add more protection for bikers and walkers.

In 2022, 63 people were killed in traffic crashes. That was the same as 2021 when Portland hit a 30-year high.

