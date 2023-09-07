Bybee Lakes shelter could close within days unless Multnomah Co. commissioners approve funding

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One of Oregon’s largest homeless shelters could close as early as this weekend, unless they secure funding from Multnomah County.

Commissioners are meeting Thursday morning, when they will vote on an emergency motion that would provide the Bybee Lakes Hope Center with a $1.5 million lifeline to see them through the end of the year.

The North Portland shelter run by Helping Hands Re-Entry Outreach Centers has been open since 2020, and it currently provides 175 shelter beds. Up until now, it’s been funded by private donors, but donations have dried up in recent months, forcing shelter leaders to turn to public funding options.

Multnomah County Commission Board Chair Jessica Vega Pederson told Fox 12 Oregon that the shelter is in a ‘crisis situation’, and that she believes the emergency motion has a good chance of passing.

“Different board members have expressed general support for Bybee Lakes, and general interest in the board and the county supporting this work, so I think we’re in a good place there, we’ll see how that works out tomorrow,” Vega Pederson said.

Even if the motion does pass, she said she wants to look at longer-term solutions for the shelter after the initial funding dries up.

“What we need to do beyond that in the next couple months is figure out where they are financially, the operations they have, and how that fits into the larger work of the Joint Office of Homeless Services,” Vega Pederson said.

She said that the board has considered using funds from the Supportive Housing Services Measure to help in the future.

“We can’t at this point in the crisis that we have, afford to lose a single shelter bed,” she said.

Shelter leaders did not want to comment today, but operations are continuing as normal ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

“As we look at the crisis we have with so many people experiencing homeless and so many people living on the streets, we really need to make sure that we’re maximizing all the options that we have to get people into safer, more stable situations,” Vega Pederson said.

The emergency measure needs a unanimous vote from all three commissioners, and if it doesn’t pass, Vega Pederson says it could potentially be added to the agenda for the next meeting.

