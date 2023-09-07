Camas teachers union, school district reach tentative agreement

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - After six days on strike, the Camas Education Association and the Camas School District have reached a tentative agreement.

The tentative agreement on a new contract was reached Wednesday night.

Union members will vote on whether to ratify the agreement Thursday afternoon. If approved by the majority of the union, teachers will return to the classroom, and if rejected, they’ll be out for an 8th day on the picket line.

Details of the agreement have not yet been released.

FOX 12 spoke to some parents who joined the picket line Wednesday, including Jo Boswell. She agrees with the teachers’ demands of a pay increase, smaller class sizes, and more resources to support students’ mental health - that’s something she says her own kids could really benefit from.

“One of my kiddos, when they feel uncomfortable, overwhelmed, stressed, they will hide under the desk. If there’s too many students in the room, the teacher isn’t going to notice right away and won’t be able to meet her where she’s at,” she said.

SEE ALSO: DEA agent charged in death of Salem cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash

Negotiations on the contract have been ongoing since May in Camas, and teachers on the picket line have said repeatedly that they wish a strike could have been avoided.

All schools in the Camas School District will remain closed Thursday. Union members are scheduled to vote on the tentative agreement at 1:30 p.m. at the Camas High School auditorium.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.