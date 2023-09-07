Camas teachers union, school district reach tentative agreement

After six days on strike, the Camas Education Association and the school district have reached a tentative agreement.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - After six days on strike, the Camas Education Association and the Camas School District have reached a tentative agreement.

The tentative agreement on a new contract was reached Wednesday night.

Union members will vote on whether to ratify the agreement Thursday afternoon. If approved by the majority of the union, teachers will return to the classroom, and if rejected, they’ll be out for an 8th day on the picket line.

Details of the agreement have not yet been released.

FOX 12 spoke to some parents who joined the picket line Wednesday, including Jo Boswell. She agrees with the teachers’ demands of a pay increase, smaller class sizes, and more resources to support students’ mental health - that’s something she says her own kids could really benefit from.

“One of my kiddos, when they feel uncomfortable, overwhelmed, stressed, they will hide under the desk. If there’s too many students in the room, the teacher isn’t going to notice right away and won’t be able to meet her where she’s at,” she said.

SEE ALSO: DEA agent charged in death of Salem cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash

Negotiations on the contract have been ongoing since May in Camas, and teachers on the picket line have said repeatedly that they wish a strike could have been avoided.

All schools in the Camas School District will remain closed Thursday. Union members are scheduled to vote on the tentative agreement at 1:30 p.m. at the Camas High School auditorium.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather balloon Washington County, Ore. Wed. Sep. 6, 2023.
Research balloon spotted in sky over Portland metro
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
DEA agent charged in death of Salem cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash
DEA agent charged in death of Salem cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash
Portland City Council passes open-use drug ban
Portland City Council passes open-use drug ban

Latest News

After six days on strike, the Camas Education Association and the school district have reached...
Camas teachers union, school district reach tentative agreement
Oregon inmate released after 25 years
Oregon man originally sentenced to death getting second chance at freedom
Jesse Johnson, who spent close to half of his life behind bars and on death row, is getting a...
Man originally sentenced to death released 25 years later
A 49-year-old Portland man is facing 17 charges related to the sexual assault of four women
People say man accused of being a 'serial rapist' terrorized Portland community