Clackamas County board to decide regulations on short-term rentals

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Board of Commissioners is set to make a critical decision Thursday on the potential establishment of regulations governing short-term rentals (STRs) within the county.

The county is actively seeking public input on this matter, encouraging residents to attend the meeting and provide feedback regarding the proposed STR regulations. Currently, there are no existing rules governing STRs in the county, prompting the need for regulation in areas such as noise control, fire safety, parking provisions and occupancy limits.

SEE ALSO: Portland City Council passes open-use drug ban

These regulations would specifically apply to properties located in the unincorporated regions of Clackamas County, excluding properties within city limits. Notably, this includes numerous properties in the Mount Hood area.

During the most recent public hearing held in August, concerns were raised by community members. One particular point of contention was the potential requirement for property owners to display their contact information on signage for the rental properties.

The public hearing regarding the regulation of short-term rentals in unincorporated Clackamas County will be conducted as part of the regular commissioners’ meeting, commencing at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.