Cloudier today, warmer Friday-Sunday

Good morning! Clouds moved over our western valleys late Wednesday afternoon, and we’ve maintained mostly cloudy skies overnight & early this A.M. Clouds are going to be pretty stubborn to clear out as a weak weather system passes overhead (AKA a shortwave trough). Expect to see a cloudier morning than afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70s. The same weather system could bring a few sprinkles, but the better chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms will be over northeast Oregon.

A ridge of high pressure is forecast to build over the Pacific Northwest and western Canada starting tomorrow. Sinking air associated with this system will help clear out the clouds and weaken our onshore flow. Expect warmer, sunnier days with valley highs in the low to mid 80s. Saturday still looks like it will be the warmest day of the week with highs between about 84-87 degrees.

High pressure will start to weaken late Sunday as a low pressure system approaches from the west. Unfortunately, this system looks like it will swing northward, brushing across Vancouver Island and British Columbia. This means little to no rain is expected in our region. A few light showers will be possible along the coast between Sunday night and early Monday, but more of the rain should focus over northwest Washington. That being said, it’ll be cloudier Monday morning, and temperatures should be a touch cooler through Wednesday. Highs should range between the mid to upper 70s, with overnight lows remaining in the 50s.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.