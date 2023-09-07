Man indicted for smashing windows in Gresham, attacking witness

A man facing 16 charges after being accused of smashing the windows of downtown Gresham businesses was indicted by a formal jury on Wednesday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:59 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man facing 16 charges after being accused of smashing the windows of downtown Gresham businesses was indicted by a formal jury on Wednesday.

25-year-old Garret Fine appeared in front of a Multnomah County courtroom facing 16 charges, including criminal mischief and attempted assault. The District Attorney said he was accused of smashing windows in downtown Gresham on July 4.

A witness said he started throwing rocks and punched the witness in the face. Overall police estimate that Fine damaged at least 10 businesses.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

