Man indicted for smashing windows in Gresham, attacking witness

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man facing 16 charges after being accused of smashing the windows of downtown Gresham businesses was indicted by a formal jury on Wednesday.

See Also: Man wanted after shattering Gresham storefront windows with rocks

25-year-old Garret Fine appeared in front of a Multnomah County courtroom facing 16 charges, including criminal mischief and attempted assault. The District Attorney said he was accused of smashing windows in downtown Gresham on July 4.

A witness said he started throwing rocks and punched the witness in the face. Overall police estimate that Fine damaged at least 10 businesses.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.