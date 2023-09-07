Multnomah County directs millions in unspent supportive housing funds

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Millions in underspent funds from the Supportive Housing Services are being allocated following a meeting Thursday.

During a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday, a vote approved $17.6 million in underspent funds to be allocated to new shelter sites, workforce supports for service providers, rent assistance and employment programming, according to officials.

The $17.6 million in underspent funds is part of a larger $40.5 million previously approved by the Board.

“I want to thank my fellow commissioners for engaging in process discussions that have been productive and in service to communities who need and deserve our investment,” said Chair Vega Pederson. “I’m glad we’ve continued to take time as a board to listen, discuss, query, question and think through our strategy collaboratively — and that the end result includes legislative action on this administrative plan.”

Allocation following Thursday’s meeting breaks down as the following:

$4.7 million for capital investments to support two more of the City of Portland’s Temporary Alternative Shelter Sites

$10 million for capacity-building grants for homeless service providers

$1.5 million for immediate response client and rent assistance,

$1.5 million to expand Central City Concern’s Clean Start program to locations throughout the County.

The allocation was decided on in a unanimous 4-0 vote.

