Multnomah County directs millions in unspent supportive housing funds

Money (generic)
Money (generic)(Unsplash)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Millions in underspent funds from the Supportive Housing Services are being allocated following a meeting Thursday.

During a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday, a vote approved $17.6 million in underspent funds to be allocated to new shelter sites, workforce supports for service providers, rent assistance and employment programming, according to officials.

The $17.6 million in underspent funds is part of a larger $40.5 million previously approved by the Board.

“I want to thank my fellow commissioners for engaging in process discussions that have been productive and in service to communities who need and deserve our investment,” said Chair Vega Pederson. “I’m glad we’ve continued to take time as a board to listen, discuss, query, question and think through our strategy collaboratively — and that the end result includes legislative action on this administrative plan.”

SEE ALSO: People say man accused of being a ‘serial rapist’ terrorized Portland community

Allocation following Thursday’s meeting breaks down as the following:

The allocation was decided on in a unanimous 4-0 vote.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather balloon Washington County, Ore. Wed. Sep. 6, 2023.
Research balloon spotted in sky over Portland metro
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
DEA agent charged in death of Salem cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash
DEA agent charged in death of Salem cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash
Portland City Council passes open-use drug ban
Portland City Council passes open-use drug ban
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

KPTV file image
Sheriff: Woman arrested after video shows her repeatedly whipping horse in Marion Co.
MAX train.
98% of Pacific Northwest transit surfaces test positive for low levels of meth
Clackamas County board to decide regulations on short-term rentals.
Clackamas County board to decide regulations on short-term rentals
The Clackamas County Board of Commissioners is set to make a critical decision Thursday on the...
Clackamas County board to decide regulations on short-term rentals