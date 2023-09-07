Multnomah County man gets 25 years in prison for sex abuse of minor

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after an extensive investigation into child sex abuse.

The investigation started March 21, 2022, when deputies responded to a Fairview business to check on the well-being of a child under 10. Through the child’s parents, deputies learned the minor had been talking to a man on social media, later identified as Brendan Tyler Johnson. According to the MCSO, Johnson had been requesting sexually explicit images of the child.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and over eight months, investigators searched Johnson’s home and electronic devices finding a history of communicating with and grooming minors.

Investigators also discovered child pornography in Johnson’s possession.

In March, a jury found Johnson guilty on two counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, one count of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree and three counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.

Johnson was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday and was transferred from Multnomah County to the Oregon Department of Corrections where he will serve his sentence.

