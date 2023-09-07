Parents, students join Camas teachers on picket line

CAMAS Wash. (KPTV) - More than a week after Camas teachers began striking, some parents and students showed up to the picket line Wednesday to show their support.

A spokesperson for the Camas Education Association said there have been two times over the last week where a deal was almost reached. But teachers don’t see the district’s offer investing in the future of students.

The district said they’re making the best offer they can with the budget that they have.

For parents like Jo Boswell, who is also a substitute teacher in the district, she wants the district to meet all of the teacher’s demands. She wants teachers to get a salary increase to match inflation, smaller class sizes, and more resources to support student’s mental health.

“One of my kiddos, when they feel uncomfortable, overwhelmed, stressed, they will hide under the desk,” Boswell said. “If there’s too many students in the room, the teacher isn’t going to notice right away and won’t be able to meet her where she’s at.”

She said the pandemic had a significant impact on all students’ mental health and she sees it in the classroom.

“These kids are hurt and that’s the biggest change I’ve noticed is that kids have more needs,” Boswell said. “They missed a lot of social learning times with their peers, they have a harder time focusing on their course work.”

Jack Harding will be a senior at Discovery High School this year. He said the classroom is different after the pandemic and supports more resources for his education.

“I think the district needs to understand, we are here fighting for a reason and they need to be with us on that,” Harding said.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Clark County Wednesday for a tour of businesses and other schools in the area while teachers are striking in both the Camas and Evergreen School District.

His office sent FOX 12 a statement about the strikes:

“Our office is tracking developments around school district strikes statewide but hasn’t been asked to intervene in any directly. The governor always hopes both sides will continue negotiating in good faith to help our students be as successful as possible.”

Boswell said she wants the governor to step in and help hammer out a deal for not only Camas teachers, but Evergreen teachers too.

“I would really love a lot of pressure put on these districts, on these school boards to work with the teachers to figure our state funding issues,” Boswell said.

