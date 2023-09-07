Partly cloudy Thursday, warmer and sunnier this weekend

Slight shower chance Sunday night or Monday morning
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland hit 80 degrees Wednesday evening under partly sunny skies. It was a beautiful day! More clouds have moved in and it won’t be quite as cool this evening as cloud cover continues to build overnight, but it’ll still be a nice crisp start tomorrow morning with lows in the 50s.

It won’t be as sunny tomorrow, but after some patchy fog and clouds in the morning we will get afternoon sun breaks. Temperatures will be cooler- in the mid 70s. A warming trend kicks in Friday and through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure strengthens, bringing our high temperatures back into the 80s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll keep an eye on Sunday-- a weak front will be coming in with some additional cloud cover and a slight shower chance in the evening, so we might be lowering that high temperature as we get closer. Besides that, we don’t really see any good rain chances in our 7-day forecast. More pleasant and dry fall weather is on the way!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather balloon Washington County, Ore. Wed. Sep. 6, 2023.
Research balloon spotted in sky over Portland metro
Machete man in kids park
Neighbors: Man with machete threatening people at Couch Park in NW Portland
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
24-year-old Moctezuma Garcia.
Man charged with attempted murder after two random, brutal attacks in downtown Portland
The accused MAX stabber Adrian Cummins in Multnomah County court on Monday.
2 teens stabbed on MAX train; Man charged with hate crime is wanted by Florida: Court docs

Latest News

Here's your evening weather forecast for Tuesday, September 6, 2023
First Alert Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
First Alert Wednesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/6)
9/6/2023
Nice next two days, warmer Friday-Sunday
First Alert Tuesday Evening Fox 12 Weather Forecast (9/5)