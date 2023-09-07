Partly cloudy Thursday, warmer and sunnier this weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland hit 80 degrees Wednesday evening under partly sunny skies. It was a beautiful day! More clouds have moved in and it won’t be quite as cool this evening as cloud cover continues to build overnight, but it’ll still be a nice crisp start tomorrow morning with lows in the 50s.

It won’t be as sunny tomorrow, but after some patchy fog and clouds in the morning we will get afternoon sun breaks. Temperatures will be cooler- in the mid 70s. A warming trend kicks in Friday and through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure strengthens, bringing our high temperatures back into the 80s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll keep an eye on Sunday-- a weak front will be coming in with some additional cloud cover and a slight shower chance in the evening, so we might be lowering that high temperature as we get closer. Besides that, we don’t really see any good rain chances in our 7-day forecast. More pleasant and dry fall weather is on the way!

