Portland film crew staff, businesses struggle after months of Hollywood strike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Writers Guild of America went on strike about four months ago, and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) joined them nearly two months ago.

The strike doesn’t seem to have an end in sight as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA say they are waiting for movie studios to meet their demands for fair treatment and compensation.

“Those 1-cent checks that you see a lot of actors posting to social media, I’ve gotten many of them and from big projects too,” said Michelle Damis, an actor and president of Portland’s SAG-AFTRA . “Stuff you’d think people would make good residual money from that’s just dried up in a lot of ways. So, we’re fighting for that, AI protection to make sure we own the rights to our image and a variety of other things having to do with safety and scheduling.”

It’s not just actors and writers in L.A. impacted by this pause. Every corner of the industry, even here in Oregon, is struggling right now as WGA and SAG-AFTRA wait for their terms to be met.

“From PAs to camera operators, to sound to hair and makeup, it’s crews that are probably being hit the hardest right now,” Damis said. Luckily, she said, some work is still allowed and most local actors have second jobs.

“Portland has a pretty vibrant commercial industry so that is able to put some of our crews to work,” she said.

The pause is also trickling down to post-production businesses like Refuge VFX in Portland. They bring in big projects from L.A. to the metro area and have done visual effects for shows like Righteous Gemstones, Grimm and Westworld.

Thankfully for them, owner Fred Ruff said work hasn’t come to a halt just yet though they are bracing for a slow period.

“We’ve been lucky enough to have two projects, actually both with Amazon, that will take us through this period,” Ruff said. “We’ve been really fortunate where some companies that don’t have work that are pretty much shutting down and closing until the work starts again.”

They’re ready to adjust to make it through because he said he knows how important the strike is.

“It’s not easy for any company to just turn on a dime and start doing different work so we’re going to try to pull some levels and see what we can do, scale back a little bit and cut down on hours so we can conserve as we go through this tough time,” he said.

