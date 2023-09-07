Rip City Remix expands first open tryouts to Seattle

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Rip City Remix, which is the G Leauge affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, is extending their search for the best basketball talent to Seattle for their first ever open tryouts.

After having reached capacity at the Portland tryouts, aspiring basketball players in the Seattle Metro area will now have the opportunity to participate in a one-day open tryout on Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Garfield High School at 400 23rd Ave, Seattle, WA 98122.

On Sept. 24 participant check-in will happen from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The open tryout allows participants to show off their skills in front of the Rip City Remix’s basketball operations personnel to potentially earn an invite to the Rip City Remix’s training camp happening in late Oct.

In order to attend athletes need to pre-register online and pay a non-refundable $300 fee through the Rip City Remix’s official ticketing partner Tixr. Registration is limited to the first 90 individuals who sign up and no advanced registration through phone call or walk-in will be accepted.

Tryouts will be closed to the public. Participants can register here.

Frequently asked questions, as well as further information and eligibility can be found at //ripcityremix.com/tryout. Individuals with additional questions can reach out via email at gleague@ripcity.com.

The Rip City Remix, the official NBA G League Affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, is entering its inaugural season. Beginning in November, the team will play 24 home games at the Chiles Center at the University of Portland.

