So, what is InvestigateTV+?

You may have seen the promotional ads running right here on KPTV talking about a new daily TV news magazine that will be joining our lineup.

Right now, we want to reveal more about what’s to come from the award-winning journalists at InvestigateTV+.

TV shows don’t get more real than this.

It’s a show that focuses on the real problems you and your family face and the ones to watch out for.

More importantly, it focuses on real solutions.

InvestigateTV+ goes beyond the headlines.

It’s a daily program with an investigative mindset. Asking questions. Getting answers. Stories that lead to change.

Plus, inspiration from across the country.

It’s real people overcoming real challenges.

We will tackle topics that really matter. Stories that no doubt will foster change.

From exposing medical myths.

To giving you the resources to be your own investigator.

To showcasing stories that speak to the soul.

InvestigateTV+ a show with in-depth stories that inform and inspire.

InvestigateTV+ will air right here on KPTV weekdays at 1 p.m.

You can watch InvestigateTV+ anytime, streaming online.

Get the KPTV app for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. It’s free to download.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.