Union members present list of demands to address sexual harassment at PPS

Union members have presented a list of demands to keep their members safe.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - More than two months after testimony from Portland Public Schools custodians claiming that the school district failed to act on several claims of sexual harassment, union members have now presented a list of demands to keep their members safe.

Members of the Portland Association of Teachers say they would like the district to open an investigation into how the district’s human resource department handles harassment complaints.

Union members have also demanded in-person sexual harassment prevention training for all workers and an independent audit to investigate all the sexual harassment claims that have been made since Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero began his tenure.

“No one in management has recognized the systemic nature of sexual violence at PPS, let alone sought to address the issue,” Angela Bonilla, with Portland Association of Teachers, said. “This further traumatizes victims and creates a culture where silence feels safer than coming forward and risking retaliation.”

Portland Public Schools has said that they are aware of the allegations made and are investigating.

FOX 12 reached out to the district on a response to the latest demands from the union but have not yet heard back.

