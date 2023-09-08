3 separate RVs burn within hour in east Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to three separate RV fires in east Portland in just an hours’ time Thursday morning.

The first happened just before 6:30 a.m. at Southeast Third and Oak Street, the next fire was just after 7 a.m. near Northeast 16th and Couch Street, and the third was near North Knott Street and Russell.

PF&R says they do not believe the fires are all related, but it is unusual to have multiple fires in a short amount of time.

The cause of each fire is under investigation.

