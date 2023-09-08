Biden administration looks towards loosening marijuana restrictions

The Albert Lea City Council will be voting on expanding 'no smoking' to cannabis products at city parks and other public areas.
The Albert Lea City Council will be voting on expanding ‘no smoking’ to cannabis products at city parks and other public areas.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Ashonti Ford
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM PDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Health and Human Services officials now recommend the DEA lower cannabis restrictions and reclassify how harmful the drug is.

Reclassifying it would be a major change in drug policy, but the DEA has the final say on reclassifications.

“The health and human services department is asking the drug enforcement administration to reconsider how marijuana is classified .. adding that the DEA needs to ease up on cannabis restrictions … which are currently ranked in the same risk class as heroin, LSD and ecstasy.”

The National Cannabis roundtable’s director of policy, David Mangone, said the state and federal government are at odds.

“What we’ve created is a very significant amount of conflict between the federal government’s position on cannabis and where the states have evolved and developed,” Mangone said. “There’s a group of senators and congressman called the Shafer commission – put in place by President Nixon – this commission recommended cannabis not be classified on any of the drug schedules at all. This was ignored by Nixon and started the modern war on drugs.”

As of now, marijuana is a schedule 1 drug, meaning a high potential of abuse and no medical use. Federal convictions for selling marijuana can carry up to a lifetime prison sentence.

Marijuana consumption has changed over the years, according to the group Smart Approaches to Marijuana.

“Todays marijuana is not your Woodstock weed,” said Kevin Sabet, CEO and President for Smart Approaches to Marijuana. “It’s much more addictive than in the past.”

However, Sabet also said he thinks reclassifying cannabis from schedule 1 to schedule 3 is a slippery slope.

“The term marijuana is thousands and thousands of products – any product containing THC – unless those products are approved by the food and drug administration, I don’t see how they can become a schedule 3 drug.”

