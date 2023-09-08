Daytime delays expected on northbound I-5 for bridge deck repairs

WOODLAND, WA. (KPTV) - The Washington State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for people who use northbound Interstate 5 near the Clark and Cowlitz county borders, just south of Woodland.

DoT contractor crews will close a single lane along the northbound span of the I-5 North Fork Lewis River bridge, to prepare for the bridge deck repair and overlay project.

On Friday, Sept. 8, a single lane of the northbound I-5 at the North Fork Lewis River Bridge near milepost 19.87, will close starting at 5 a.m.

Travelers should exercise caution when driving through the work zone and are asked to have patience and obey advanced warning signs.

To receive real-time travel information download the WSDOT mobile app, the real-time travel map, or sign up for email updates and alerts.

