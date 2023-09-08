Evergreen families feeling impact of ongoing teachers strike

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A teacher strike continues in the largest school district in Southwest Washington.

Evergreen Public Schools remains closed for the second week as the district and teachers union have yet to reach a deal.

It isn’t just the students themselves being impacted by this. Every day a deal isn’t reached, families said they’re really feeling the impact of not being able to send their kids to school.

Thursday marked the sixth day of closures in Evergreen Public Schools as the district and its teachers union remain at the bargaining table.

A parent with two children in the district said many families support the teachers.

“Last night, I started an Evergreen-wide District parent’s Facebook group, and within 24 hours, we’re at 1,100 members,” Courtney Bisig, a parent, said.

However, as the district continues to struggle to reach a deal with its teachers union, families said it’s been hard.

“We’ve had a lot of comments on our Facebook page that they’re being hindered financially, bosses are giving ultimatums,” Bisig said.

Childcare centers and daycares in the area are filling that gap. Patricia Mack of Miss Patti’s Place said she’s trying her best to accommodate.

“I have a lot of parents calling in to ask for space to help take care of the kiddos when they’re supposed to be in school,” Mack said.

The Evergreen Education Association said the superintendent has threatened to withhold pay from educators and support staff if they aren’t back in the classrooms by September 11th.

In response, a spokesperson for Evergreen Public Schools sent this statement, “Teachers will be paid in full for their entire contractual school year. The work stoppage will not shorten the school year, it is just delayed. Based on the delay of employees reporting to work, paychecks will also be delayed. During a strike, teachers are not performing their duties under their contract and therefore the district is not obligated to pay them until they return to work. Any days that staff worked in August will be paid in September.”

Parents said they hope a fair resolution can be reached – soon.

“I hope to see them get back into school,” Bisig said.

Parents and families said they’re planning to march at the district office Friday at 11:30 a.m. to show support for teachers. They encourage everyone to wear red. Organizers will began gathering at 11 a.m.

