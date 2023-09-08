Man dead after shooting that ‘involved’ police in Tillamook County

Man dead after shooting that 'involved' police in Tillamook County
Man dead after shooting that 'involved' police in Tillamook County
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:17 PM PDT
TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - A man is dead after a shooting that “involved” police Thursday evening in Tillamook County, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced that the Tillamook County Major Crimes Team responded to “an officer involved shooting” in Rockaway Beach.

Police said a suspect was declared dead at the scene in the area of North Juniper Street. They did not release any further information at this time.

There is no danger to the public and no officers were “seriously injured,” the sheriff said.

People are asked to stay clear of the area.

