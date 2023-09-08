PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A memorial to fallen Portland firefighters was severely damaged by vandalism this week, the David Campbell Memorial Association announced Friday.

According to the association, the damage at the David Campbell Memorial in Portland Firefighters Park was discovered Wednesday.

The suspect or suspects stole six commemorative brass name plates set into the floor of the memorial, leaving behind a seventh and severely damaging an eighth plate when they tried to pry it from the floor. The 95-year-old limestone floor was also damaged, along with “other features of the memorial,” the association said.

The walls were also tagged with graffiti, which may have been done separately from the floor damage, the association said, because the exact timing of the vandalism is unknown.

“The damage done to the David Campbell Memorial is the most severe in memory,” the association said. “It is likely this same person has imposed damage in other parts of the community. Please be watchful for other problems in and around the Memorial and report them if you can.”

The association is asking that anyone with information or surveillance video to contact Portland Police or the Portland Firefighters Association (503 -774-4302).

Memorial for fallen Portland firefighters ‘severely’ vandalized (David Campbell Memorial Association)

