Memorial for fallen Portland firefighters ‘severely’ vandalized

Memorial for fallen Portland firefighters ‘severely’ vandalized
Memorial for fallen Portland firefighters ‘severely’ vandalized(David Campbell Memorial Association)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A memorial to fallen Portland firefighters was severely damaged by vandalism this week, the David Campbell Memorial Association announced Friday.

According to the association, the damage at the David Campbell Memorial in Portland Firefighters Park was discovered Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Nike confirms long-shuttered NE Portland Community Store won’t reopen

The suspect or suspects stole six commemorative brass name plates set into the floor of the memorial, leaving behind a seventh and severely damaging an eighth plate when they tried to pry it from the floor. The 95-year-old limestone floor was also damaged, along with “other features of the memorial,” the association said.

The walls were also tagged with graffiti, which may have been done separately from the floor damage, the association said, because the exact timing of the vandalism is unknown.

SEE ALSO: Student at North Salem HS attacks teachers, sprays officers with fire extinguisher: Police

“The damage done to the David Campbell Memorial is the most severe in memory,” the association said. “It is likely this same person has imposed damage in other parts of the community. Please be watchful for other problems in and around the Memorial and report them if you can.”

The association is asking that anyone with information or surveillance video to contact Portland Police or the Portland Firefighters Association (503 -774-4302).

Memorial for fallen Portland firefighters ‘severely’ vandalized
Memorial for fallen Portland firefighters ‘severely’ vandalized(David Campbell Memorial Association)
Memorial for fallen Portland firefighters ‘severely’ vandalized
Memorial for fallen Portland firefighters ‘severely’ vandalized(David Campbell Memorial Association)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

100% of sampled MAX trains test positive for low levels of meth
100% of sampled MAX trains test positive for low levels of meth
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Weather balloon Washington County, Ore. Wed. Sep. 6, 2023.
Research balloon spotted in sky over Portland metro
DEA agent charged in death of Salem cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash
DEA agent charged in death of Salem cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash

Latest News

Nike Community Store.
Nike confirms long-shuttered NE Portland Community Store won’t reopen
North Salem High School
Student at North Salem HS attacks teachers, sprays officers with fire extinguisher: Police
Vancouver’s Parade of Homes from GRO returns.
GRO Parade of Homes returns to Vancouver
FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA...
Oregon State, Washington State file complaint against Pac-12