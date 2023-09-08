Oregon forms group to address abandoned vessels in waterways

Oregon Capital
Oregon Capital(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A new group will begin guiding work to remove abandoned and derelict boats from public waterways, according to the Oregon Department of State Lands.

In June, Oregon Legislature approved $18.8 million to fund the removal of abandoned and derelict vessels and establish a program to address the ongoing issue.

“Tackling Oregon’s abandoned and derelict vessel problem no longer means taking dollars out of the classroom,” Department of State Lands Director Vicki L. Walker said. “The $18.8 million will let us target problem vessels now while also working collaboratively toward long-term solutions.”

The new workgroup comes as the State Land Board directed DSL to create a solution addressing hazardous vessels’ impacts on public waterways and school funding. The group is intended to give input to partnering agencies on near-term actions to remove vessels, provide a program framework and generate legislative solutions.

The group, known as the Abandoned Derelict Vessel Workgroup, will have its first meeting on Tuesday. More information is available here.

