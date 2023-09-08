Police shoot, kill Hillsboro man after driveway standoff

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A man was killed after a standoff with Hillsboro Police Department officers on Thursday.

Around 11:40 a.m., Hillsboro police responded to 1445 Southeast Duke Drive to attempt to arrest Ryan Richard Herinckx for crimes including criminal mischief, stalking, violation of a courts stalking protective order and escape in the third degree.

See Also: DEA agent charged in death of Salem cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash

Herinckx was in his driveway when police arrived. When they told him he was under arrest, he retreated into his house and refused to come out.

The Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and the Crisis Negotiation Unit were sent for backup.

A little after 2 p.m., officers obtained a search warrant authorizing them to search the house and arrest Herinckx while CNU members continued to negotiate.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Herinckx left the house while tactical officers were in the process of serving the warrant.

Police say he was armed with a handgun and fired at officers.

The tactical officers returned fire, hitting Herinckx several times.

Police say they gave him first aid at the scene before Herinckx was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

See Also: Man dead after shooting that ‘involved’ police in Tillamook County

No police were reported injured during the incident, and the involved officers were placed on paid leave.

This is an open and ongoing investigation led by the Washington County Major Crimes Team.

This is a developing story, further details will be released as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.