Portland strip club unanimously unionizes with Actors’ Equity Association

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Actors’ Equity Association has been elected as the exclusive bargaining representative for the dancers employed at the Magic Tavern, a strip club located at orthwest 24th Avenue and Nicolai Street in Portland, Ore.

The vote was unanimous with all 16 employees in favor of union representation.

“I’m thrilled for these workers. They not only knew their rights; they knew they had to stick together and never let up,” said Kate Shindle, president of Actors’ Equity Association. “Yes, this is proof that strippers joining a union is no fluke, and that workers who want a union can have a union. In this moment, it means that another group of dancers is on the path to a fairer, safer workplace. But it’s also a win for the labor movement, particularly those in stigmatized and marginalized industries where their needs are routinely overlooked or ignored. We are eager to get to the bargaining table and get them back into their club.”

The dancers at the Magic Tavern have been on strike since April due to the unsafe working conditions at the club. The dancers announced the Actor’s Equity Association as their bargaining representatives in June. The club is one of only two groups of strip club employees in the country to be unionized.

