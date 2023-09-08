Student at North Salem HS attacks teachers, sprays officers with fire extinguisher: Police

North Salem High School(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:43 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A student at North Salem High School attacked several teachers and staff before he was taken into police custody, according to the Salem Police Department.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to North Salem High School about a 15-year-old male student assaulting staff members and damaging property using a metal pole.

According to a spokesperson for Salem police, he sprayed officers with a fire extinguisher as they attempted to deescalate the situation and was eventually taken into custody after a struggle.

The teen was taken to Salem Health for a medical evaluation before being booked at the Marion County Juvenile Department on the charges of strangulation, assault (three counts), assault of an officer (two counts), as well as disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

North Salem High School was placed on lockdown for a period of time during the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

