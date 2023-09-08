Turning Very Warm To Start Weekend

9-8-23
9-8-23(KPTV)
By Drew Reeves
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:19 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was a beautiful day out! We started out with some patchy clouds and fog this morning, but cleared nicely to sunshine. We’re warm again this afternoon. Tonight we’ll continue to see clear skies, which will lead to another cool night.

Tomorrow we will start the day with sunshine, and remain mostly sunny through the day aside from some afternoon thin high clouds. Temperatures will be very warm tomorrow, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, some could come close to hitting 90°. Temperatures will again cool quickly with the longer nights and clear skies. Sunday will see more high clouds building into the western valleys and temperatures topping out in the low 80s. Expect cloudier conditions at the coast as a system passes to the north. There could also be a few light showers at the coast, mainly in northern Oregon and SW Washington. We could also see a light shower in parts of SW Washington. The Portland metro area looks to remain dry.

We’ll get a cloudier day Monday and temperatures slightly cooler. Highs will be back to the mid to upper 70s. We continue to see clouds Tuesday morning, clearing to more sunny skies to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. We’ll return to the 80s Wednesday through Friday, and morning clouds becoming fewer each day. We’ll see a stretch of warm afternoons and cool nights.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

100% of sampled MAX trains test positive for low levels of meth
100% of sampled MAX trains test positive for low levels of meth
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Weather balloon Washington County, Ore. Wed. Sep. 6, 2023.
Research balloon spotted in sky over Portland metro
DEA agent charged in death of Salem cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash
DEA agent charged in death of Salem cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash

Latest News

Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/8)
Climate Change
Warming back up!
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/7)
Portland's Forecast
Beautiful September weather continues through the weekend